ASEAN banks face sharper debt risks as interest rates rise

SINGAPORE -- Banks in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are facing pronounced risks from exposure to loans commanding higher interest premiums as borrowers grapple with higher costs of repayment in an era when cheap financing has passed.

From Singapore to Thailand, lenders are watching their books for possible defaults as the price of borrowing increases amid a potential recession with the global economy burdened by a litany of headwinds, from geopolitical pressures to soaring costs as inflation persists.