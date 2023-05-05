ASEAN banks squeezed between credit risks and interest dynamics

SINGAPORE -- Banks in Southeast Asia are bracing for headwinds from potential credit risks and dampened interest earnings amid an uneven global economic outlook, despite being largely unaffected by the woes of their peers in the West.

In the U.S. and Europe, financial institutions from Silicon Valley Bank to Credit Suisse have been felled by capital outflows or slumping share prices sparked by central banks raising interest rates to dampen global inflation, which also added stress on the banking sector.