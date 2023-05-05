ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

ASEAN banks squeezed between credit risks and interest dynamics

Largely spared Western peers' woes, Southeast Asian lenders still face obstacles

HSBC's research unit last month in a report flagged "pockets of vulnerabilities" within lenders in the ASEAN.   © Reuters
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | ASEAN

SINGAPORE -- Banks in Southeast Asia are bracing for headwinds from potential credit risks and dampened interest earnings amid an uneven global economic outlook, despite being largely unaffected by the woes of their peers in the West.

In the U.S. and Europe, financial institutions from Silicon Valley Bank to Credit Suisse have been felled by capital outflows or slumping share prices sparked by central banks raising interest rates to dampen global inflation, which also added stress on the banking sector.

