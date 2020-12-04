Ant, Grab and Sea win Singapore digital banking licenses

SINGAPORE -- Chinese fintech giant Ant Group and a consortium between Grab and Singapore Telecommunications were among the four parties to be granted coveted digital banking licenses from Singapore's central bank that will allow the newcomers to offer a variety of banking services -- and bestow them with a high degree of credibility due to Singapore's renown as a financial hub.

The other winners announced Friday are Singapore's e-commerce and gaming group Sea, and a consortium that includes China's Greenland Financial Holdings Group.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the central bank, will issue two full banking licenses and two wholesale banking licenses; the latter does not allow for retail services.

The Grab-Singtel consortium and Sea won the full licenses.

"The two selected [digital full bank] applicants were clearly stronger than the other eligible applicants. As for the [digital wholesale banks], the two selected applicants met MAS' expectations and were assessed to be demonstrably stronger across the criteria notwithstanding the general high quality of the eligible applicants," the central bank said in a statement.

"MAS will review whether to grant more of [wholesale] licenses in the future," it added.

The winners are expected to start offering banking services in about a year.

The central bank last year announced the auction, drawing 21 applicants for the five licenses up for grabs. This past June, it said 14 of the 21 applicants had progressed to the next round of assessment, without revealing names.

The bidding attracted attention from local and overseas companies eager to gain a license in Singapore, known for its high regulatory standards.

The fintech realm of the digital economy was a hotbed of innovation well before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has only accelerated matters, giving impetus to service providers to expand their financial offerings from wealth management to lending to insurance.

The city-state's financial market is dominated by three major local banks, DBS Group Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and United Overseas Bank. But the parties that battled for the licenses were looking to seize opportunities stemming from underserved customers such as small merchants and young people.

Moreover, the licenses, which come with the Singapore halo, have the potential to move the winners into better positions when other countries hold similar auctions. Already the central banks of Malaysia and the Philippines are planning to issue digital banking licenses to newcomers.

"Many ASEAN countries are watching Singapore's digital banking race with great interest," said Zennon Kapron, director of Singapore-based financial research company Kapronasia. "Any firm that can obtain a license in Singapore would likely have an easier time as they expand into other ASEAN markets."

Friday's announcement comes just ahead of the city-state hosting a weeklong virtual and physical fintech event beginning Monday that is expected to draw industry leaders. The new digital banking scheme will likely be a topic during the event.