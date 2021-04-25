Ant begins to shrink smartphone loans as Beijing cracks down

SHANGHAI -- Ant Group has begun to downsize its once thriving consumer loan business in a sharp turnaround for a company that was just a year ago was being lauded for revolutionizing finance.

The Chinese financial technology company accepts loan applications from consumers via smartphones and financing is provided via partner banks with Ant receiving a commission.

But the company has been forced to change course amid a regulatory crackdown by Beijing that could cause a serious dent in the earnings at a unicorn that was one-time valued at $280 billion.

Ant scores an applicants credit based on their usage of Alipay. It then passes the application and credit information on to partner banks who make the actual loans while paying Ant a commission.

Financial authorities, however, took issue with a business model that allowed Ant to receive large fees on brokering the loans without sharing the risk of default and decided to tightened regulations against the practice.

Half a billion people in China took out loans through Ant in a span of a year, with the balance of lending via Ant surging to 2.15 trillion yuan ($330 billion) in June 2020 -- more than triple from 647.5 billion yuan at the end of 2017. About 98% of the lending made via Ant ends up on the books of partner banks.

The loan balance is equivalent to about 10% of lending held by China's largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. And lending operations generate 40% of Ant's total operating profit.

Worried about the risk associated with loans brokered by actors with little skin in the game, Chinese financial authorities in February announced new regulations that would require brokers like Ant to take on at least 30% of a loan amount starting in 2022.

Ant argues that not all of its lending activity will be subject to the new rules. But many industry experts say the company will need to secure hundreds of billions of yuan to meet the requirements.

Before the new rule, Ant did not take on risks of potential defaults by borrowers, yet still received commission fees. Under the new rules, it has to increase its own capital base to better prepare itself for any possible bad debts emerging, making a reduction in the amount of credit it provides inevitable for Ant. The company appears to have started on this.

The reduction has already started to affect small business operators who often are more likely to turn to Ant for funding because of its ease of use.

"My credit limit has been reduced from 2 million yuan to 120,000 yuan. I can only pay back past loans and cannot ask for new loans," a retailer who sells automotive accessories on Tmall said.

Mybank, whose core business is offering loans to small business operators via a smartphone app, has told its customers that it is temporarily unable offer the service. Ant is Mybank's largest shareholder.

Ant declined to comment on whether lending via Ant will be reduced.

The Chinese authorities have recently tightened their grip on Ant Group recently. On April 10, China imposed a fine of 18.2 billion yuan on Alibaba Group after an antimonopoly probe. On April 16, China's securities watchdog increased scrutiny of listings on Shanghai's technology-focused STAR Market to ensure tech is their main business. This has made Ant's new listing on the market even more difficult.

On April 17, Reuters reported that Ant Group was exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control. Ant denied the report but called on the authorities to accept full supervision of Ant's financial business.