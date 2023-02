SEOUL -- Apple Pay will debut in South Korea in the coming months, local partner Hyundai Card announced on Wednesday, in a move challenging Samsung Electronics' dominance in the market for mobile payments.

"We look forward to collaborating with Apple to introduce Apple Pay to S. Korea," Hyundai Card said in a statement. "We will share more details in the coming months." Hyundai Card is a credit card service unit of Hyundai Motor Group.