Finance

As Elon Musk transforms Twitter, risk hits home for Japanese banks

'At the mercy of Musk's theatrics': MUFG and Mizuho face unclear exit path

Top Japanese lender MUFG and smaller peer Mizuho were among the seven banks that helped finance Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition.
YUMIKO OSHIMA and AKIRA YAMASHITA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NEW YORK/TOKYO -- As Elon Musk makes dramatic changes to Twitter following his $44 billion acquisition, Japanese banks that cofinanced the deal find themselves with little choice but to go along for the ride.

Seven banks backed the outspoken billionaire's leveraged buyout, which closed on Oct. 27, with $12.7 billion in lending. Morgan Stanley led the group at $3.4 billion, followed by Bank of America, Barclays and MUFG Bank -- Japan's top lender -- at $2.6 billion each. Smaller Japanese lender Mizuho Bank contributed $400 million.

