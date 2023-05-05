ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Asian ministers warn on Western banking turmoil at ADB meeting

IMF Asia chief cites uncertainty over BOJ policy and risk of global spillovers

Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa speaks on May 3 in Incheon, South Korea, at the bank's annual meeting.   © Reuters
HANA SLEVIN OHAMA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

INCHEON, South Korea -- Asian finance ministers voiced concerns here on Thursday that bank failures in the West pose a risk to a rebounding economy, as they attended the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting.

"Increasing financial risks seen in the recent turmoil of the banking sector in the United States and Europe could hinder global economic recovery," Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said in a speech published on the ADB's website. This turmoil includes the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the sale of Credit Suisse to UBS.

Read Next

Latest On Finance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close