BOJ bond holdings plunged into the red as yields rose: estimates

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan may have been saddled with as much as 600 billion yen ($4.4 billion) in unrealized losses on its Japanese government bond holdings earlier this month, as a widening gap between domestic and overseas monetary policy pushed yields higher and prices lower.

At Nikkei's request, Nomura Securities, Mizuho Securities and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities estimated the state of the central bank's JGB portfolio on June 15, before its most recent policy board meeting, where it decided to maintain its ultraloose policy.

The BOJ now owns more than half of all Japanese government bonds amid a buying spree to defend its yield target against rising rates abroad, leaving its finances more exposed than ever to swings in the bond market. This could in turn spell trouble for the Japanese government, which has come to rely on the BOJ indirectly underwriting its spending with massive debt purchases.

Mitsubishi UFJ calculated the bank's paper losses on its JGB holdings at 600 billion yen, while Nomura pegged them at 200 billion yen, owing in part to yields on 20- and 30-year bonds climbing as much as 0.3 percentage point from the end of March. A decline in yields in the second half of the month likely has since erased those losses.

Mizuho's math was less bleak, showing the central bank with 1.3 trillion yen in unrealized gains as of the 15th, less than a third of the total at the end of March. The brokerage estimates that if 10-year yields reach 0.65%, paper losses on JGBs will exceed the bank's capital base, which came to 10.9 trillion yen at the end of March.

"There's a risk that it will be seen as essentially falling into negative net worth," said Mizuho bond strategist Noriatsu Tanji.

Asked about the figures, the BOJ said it has not published information on its unrealized gains as of this month.

While all of the outside estimates are based on the bonds' market value, the bank's own calculations use their book value. "There's no effect on its finances," a central bank insider said.

But if market players perceive a loss of confidence in its financial health, there may be further repercussions for interest rates as well as for currency markets, where the yen has been plumbing two-decade-plus lows.

Weakening finances would affect the BOJ's ability to keep up the massive purchases of government debt that have underpinned its easing program. As rising interest rates overseas drive up domestic bond yields, the bank has been ramping up efforts to tamp them down, expanding its fixed-rate purchase operations along with both regular and unscheduled bond buys.

These have left it with huge sums of government debt purchased at extremely low interest rates, and thus high prices. The overall yield on the BOJ's portfolio fell to 0.169% in fiscal 2021 from 0.242% in fiscal 2019. The bank is expected to hang on to its holdings for the time being, but its finances could suffer if rates increase and prices fall substantially.

Yield spreads pose another potential risk. When the BOJ buys bonds from banks, the money is placed into an account at the central bank, on which the BOJ must pay interest. When rates go up, the central bank needs to pay more, without gaining additional interest income itself.

An interest rate of just 0.5% on these accounts would be enough for the BOJ to end up paying out more than it takes in, according to Izuru Kato at Totan Research.