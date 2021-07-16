BOJ to offer interest-free loans under new climate facility

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan on Friday outlined a new loan facility to banks lending to projects or companies tackling climate change, as the country tries to speed up its clean energy shift and steps up efforts to reduce emissions.

The move came after the central bank said on June 18 that it would introduce the new facility this year. Specific details will be hammered out by autumn and the program will begin by the end of the year.

The program is intended as a successor to the outgoing facility for promoting growth-supporting loans, which is due to end in June 2022.

Under the growth-supporting lending facility, the BOJ has provided 0.1% loans for up to four years to banks that have financed projects that are deemed to contribute to economic growth. The facility has an outstanding balance of some 7.5 trillion yen ($68 billion) in loans.

The new climate lending facility will allow the central bank to lend to commercial banks at zero interest rates for up to one year. The BOJ also offers banks an additional incentive of exemptions from negative interest rates on some of the funds they keep at the central bank account.

Economists say that the BOJ is moving in step with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government and its clean energy push. The government intends to ban a sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035 and aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The issuance of green bonds by Japanese companies has been on the rise, reaching almost $10 billion last year. But the amount still pales in comparison to those in the U.S. or Germany. The BOJ's move is expected to help accelerate Japan Inc.'s transition to clean technology and make the country a leader in the climate field.

Meanwhile, the BOJ decided the same day to keep its main policy levers unchanged, including short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% and long-term rates at around zero.

A separately released quarterly outlook report showed that the bank's nine policy board members expect the economy to grow 3.8% in fiscal 2021, down from April's estimate of 4.0%, and 2.7% for fiscal 2022 up from 2.4% predicted in April.