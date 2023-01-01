ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
BOJ unwinding stokes fears of government-bond downgrade

The Kuroda shock: Japan megabanks risk loss of dollar funding channels

BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that last week's decision was intended to enhance the effect of its ultra-easy policy, rather than a first step towards withdrawing its massive stimulus programme.(Nikkei montage/Reuters/Karina Nooka/Rie Ishii)
DAICHI MISHIMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan has set out to unwind its decadelong ultra-easing program, putting Japanese government bonds at the gradual risk of a downgrade. If interest rates rise as a result of the BOJ abandoning its yield-curve control (YCC), concerns about the country's public finances would intensify, eventually affecting Japanese banks' ability to acquire foreign currency and Japanese companies from further expanding overseas.

"BOJ officials always talked about not wanting to end up like the U.K. and the Truss shock," an executive at a major Japanese bank said, referring to how markets reacted to Liz Truss, a U.K. prime minister who earlier this year lasted only six weeks in office.

