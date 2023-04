HONG KONG -- The chairman of China's Shandong International Trust was happy to talk about how the state-owned company weathered the tough economic climate of last year.

Speaking at SDITC's annual earnings briefing last week, Wan Zhong pointed to a 25% year-on-year increase in assets under management and a 27% surge in pretax profit to 591.23 million yuan ($86 million), among other bright spots.