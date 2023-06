OSAKA/KYOTO, Japan -- Japanese regional lender Bank of Kyoto is under pressure from U.K.-based Silchester International Investors to raise payouts to shareholders, with a vote set for next week's annual meeting.

Silchester wants a share repurchase plan of up to 5 billion yen ($35 million) and a special dividend of 62 yen per share. In its proposal, Silchester said all dividend income the bank earns from stocks in its portfolio should be distributed to investors.