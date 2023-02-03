Banks, investors fill ASEAN tech funding gap with loans

SINGAPORE -- With the stock market slowdown making it harder for Southeast Asia's growth-hungry tech startups to raise funds, they and their venture capital firm backers are turning to a traditional, if often overlooked, source of cash: bank loans.

Startups typically raise money from venture capital firms and larger companies in exchange for a slice of their equity as most of them are unable to obtain large loans from banks, given their short track records and heavy spending in their early stages.