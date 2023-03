NEW YORK -- The former Goldman Sachs banker convicted of his role in helping to embezzle hundreds of millions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund has pleaded for leniency to a New York court by stressing the brutality of his time in Malaysian prison.

"I have a hard time, your honor, putting into words what prison in Malaysia was like," Roger Ng said in a letter to the court filed on Saturday, noting that the first two weeks there were "absolute hell" for him and his family.