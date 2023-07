BENGALURU -- Top global money manager BlackRock has partnered with Jio Financial Services -- part of the Reliance group led by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani -- to launch an asset management business in the country, the companies said on Wednesday.

The 50-50 joint venture called Jio BlackRock will deliver "tech-enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India," the partners said in a statement, adding that each company will invest $150 million.