Blackstone hires former Shinzo Abe adviser in Japan push

NEW YORK -- U.S. private equity investor Blackstone Group says it has hired one of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's top policy advisers to help guide the company's expansion in Japan.

Eiichi Hasegawa -- whose government career began at the powerful Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry -- will serve as a senior adviser at Blackstone, the New York-based company said Tuesday.

The move comes as private equity investors swarm Japan, which they see as ripe for deals including carveouts from big industrial groups. U.S.-based Apollo Global Management and Hong Kong-headquartered PAG are just two of the players making moves in the country.

"Eiichi Hasegawa brings to Blackstone a wealth of experience and insights into Japan's business and political landscape," Blackstone co-founder and CEO Stephen Schwarzman said in a statement.

"We are confident that Eiichi will provide excellent advice to our Blackstone Japan team, which has seen a record-breaking year with landmark deals across real estate and private equity, as well as the expansion of our private wealth solutions business," Schwarzman added.

Blackstone is expanding its presence in Japan on two fronts -- on funding and in investment. In October, Nikkei Asia reported that the private equity powerhouse was planning to raise funds among wealthy individuals starting in 2021, seeking to raise billion of dollars in three to five years. And earlier this month NIkkei Asia learned that Blackstone had invested just over $1 billion in property in Japanese urban areas, looking to tap long-term rental demand.

Eiichi Hasegawa (Photo by Nozomu Ogawa)

Hasegawa, a University of Tokyo graduate who went on to study law and diplomacy at Tufts University's Fletcher School, served as a policy planning adviser to Abe from the start of the prime minister's record-long tenure in 2012.

He also served as a cabinet public relations officer.

After Yoshihide Suga became prime minister in September, Hasegawa left the prime minister's office in a shakeup of the policy team.

In between his service at METI and in Abe's policy team, Hasegawa's career includes work as a senior adviser at Boston Consulting Group.