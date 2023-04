TOKYO -- Cashless payments have grown to account for more than one-third of all consumption in Japan, fueled by the demand for touchless purchasing options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cashless purchasing reached 111 trillion yen ($838 billion) in 2022, according to data from the Bank of Japan, the Japan Consumer Credit Association and the Payments Japan Association. The 17% annual gain lifted the total above 100 trillion yen for the first time.