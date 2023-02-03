ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

China offers 'biggest certainty' in 2023, says asset manager Amundi

Paris-based company bets on local investors' hunger to return to market

Zhong Xiaofeng, Amundi's Greater China chair, says he is optimistic that after a "relatively painful" 2022, his company is well-positioned to tap the wealth management market in Asia's biggest economy.    © Amundi
ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Europe's largest asset manager, Amundi, says China offers the most "certainty" for international businesses this year, after the world's No. 2 economy weathered a chaotic COVID reopening.

"Doing business in China in 2023 offers a very big certainty," said Zhong Xiaofeng, Amundi's greater China chair, in an interview with Nikkei Asia. "I think that is the biggest certainty, about the growth, about the rebound, which will be strong. The only uncertainty is about the degree, the rate of the growth."

