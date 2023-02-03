China offers 'biggest certainty' in 2023, says asset manager Amundi

HONG KONG -- Europe's largest asset manager, Amundi, says China offers the most "certainty" for international businesses this year, after the world's No. 2 economy weathered a chaotic COVID reopening.

"Doing business in China in 2023 offers a very big certainty," said Zhong Xiaofeng, Amundi's greater China chair, in an interview with Nikkei Asia. "I think that is the biggest certainty, about the growth, about the rebound, which will be strong. The only uncertainty is about the degree, the rate of the growth."