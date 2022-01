Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

SHANGHAI – Shanghai Eigencomm Technologies, a startup Chinese chipmaker, announced on Wednesday that it has raised a billion yuan ($157 million) from SoftBank Group’s vision fund and other investors.

Shanghai Eigencomm Technologies has raised over $157 million from SoftBank, Qiming Venture Partners and other Chinese venture capital funds. (Courtesy of Shanghai Eigencomm)

Startup chipmaker aims to produce cheaper, more efficient 5G chips for IoT

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30