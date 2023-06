HONG KONG -- JPMorgan Chase's fund management arm in China is devoting "more and more" time and money to complying with data security laws as Beijing tightens regulations, its chief says.

Eddy Wong, CEO of JPMorgan Asset Management's fully owned fund manager in China, said the "industry is very active" in trying to avoid crossing each "red line" created by mid-2021 Chinese laws governing personal information protection and data security.