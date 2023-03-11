ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China venture of collapsed U.S. lender SVB says it is sound

Shanghai-based bank states its balance sheet is independent of parent

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters in the U.S. city of Santa Clara: Its Shanghai-based joint venture, SSVB, is China's first technology and innovation bank.    © Reuters
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -- The Chinese joint venture of failed U.S. lender SVB Financial Group said on Saturday it has a sound corporate structure and an independently operated balance sheet.

SPD Silicon Valley Bank (SSVB), SVB's venture with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank said in a statement it "always operates in a regulated and sound manner in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations."

Startup-focused SVB, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed on Friday in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, roiling global markets and stranding billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.

Shanghai-based SSVB is China's first technology and innovation bank. It is also the first Sino-US joint venture bank.

SSVB's mission is to increase innovative companies' probability of success by providing unique financial products and services, targeting sectors including biotech, green technology, advanced manufacturing and digital transformation, according to its website.

