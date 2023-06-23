ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Chinese IPOs lose some of their shine for U.S. investment banks

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America exit 3 Hong Kong listings in one month

Funds raised on the Hong Kong stock exchange are down significantly from just a few years ago.   © Reuters
JACK STONE TRUITT, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

NEW YORK -- Big U.S. banks have pulled out of multiple Chinese companies' initial public offerings in Hong Kong as international investors' appetite for them wanes amid China's slow economic recovery and worsening geopolitical tensions.

Goldman Sachs withdrew on Monday from its appointed role in the IPO for Keep, a mobile fitness platform that counts Tencent Holdings and SoftBank Group as investors, a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange shows. Last week Bank of America Merrill Lynch backed out of an offering by Tencent-backed social networking app Soulgate.

