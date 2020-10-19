Chinese regulator's approval moves Ant Group closer to $35bn IPO

HONG KONG -- Ant Group is getting closer to launching what is shaping up to be the world's largest initial public offering after winning approval from China's securities regulator for its plans.

Representatives of the online finance platform controlled by Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma are set to meet with the listing committee of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong later on Monday, according to three people familiar with the IPO preparations.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission's nod comes a month after Shanghai's STAR Market gave its backing for the $35 billion offering to be split with Hong Kong. Once the latter exchange signs off on the plans, Ant can begin pre-marketing its shares.

The Hong Kong listing hearing has slipped repeatedly as the company awaited the nod from the CSRC, usually a minor step in the process for STAR listings.

While Ant has said there is no official schedule for the IPO, people involved in the transaction indicated a desire to open the offering for subscriptions right after China's Golden Week holiday that ended Oct. 8 and complete the listing before the U.S. elections on Nov. 3.

"The go-ahead from the CSRC came later than expected and that means the time we have to work with to get the IPO out has shrunk considerably," one of the people familiar with the deal said. "Even as the company waited for the nod, an immense amount of work has happened. If things go smoothly, we should still wrap it up this month."

The International Financing Review first reported the CSRC's approval and scheduling of the Hong Kong listing committee hearing. A representative for Ant declined to comment on the developments.

On receiving the listing committee's green light, Ant can begin preliminary discussions with potential investors to determine an appropriate price range for the offering before it formally opens the IPO for subscriptions.

While it awaited regulatory clearance, the company has added banks, including Barclays and Bank of China International, as bookrunning managers and held discussions with large institutional investors, including Singapore's GIC and Temasek, about investing in the IPO.

In the mainland, five mutual funds raised $9 billion from more than 10 million retail investors, with 10% of the funds earmarked for the IPO, via Ant's Alipay platform.

Alipay's exclusive distribution role triggered a probe by the CSRC over a potential conflict of interest, delaying the regulator's approval, Reuters reported last week. At the time, Ant said it was making "steady progress" in the approval processes in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Global investors have been pouring money into Hong Kong to ensure they get a slice of the offering. The city has seen almost 100 billion Hong Kong dollars ($12.9 billion) of inflows since Sept. 14, forcing the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to intervene multiple times to keep the local currency inside its trading band with the U.S. dollar.

Local brokerage firms are beefing up their credit lines to offer margin finance to retail investors. Some brokers have offered to lend stock buyers 20 times the cash they put up, in anticipation of bumper returns for the shares on their listing.

Ant, which began as a payment unit of Alibaba, is now a virtual finance mall. It is China's biggest provider of online consumer loans and its platform generates billions of yuan in sales from investment and insurance products.

If completed, the $35 billion IPO would smash Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion offering last year as the largest ever.