HONG KONG --The hurried takeover of Credit Suisse by rival UBS over the weekend has left unanswered questions over the Swiss banks' operations in China, where regulatory requirements could complicate business plans in the country.

The $3.2 billion rescue deal, which came days after news that Credit Suisse's largest investor Saudi National Bank declined to pump fresh liquidity into the lender, included few public details about what would happen with the Swiss banking giants' businesses abroad.