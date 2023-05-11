ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Credit Suisse's Japan bondholders seek arbitration over AT1 wipeout

Case focuses on alleged violation of Japan-Swiss economic agreement

Investors from around the world have filed over 100 lawsuits in connection to the decision to write down Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds.   © Reuters
MADOKA KITAMATSU and AKIRA YAMASHITA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

PARIS/LONDON -- Japanese investors will soon file a request for arbitration regarding Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 bonds, Nikkei has learned, on grounds that wiping out the high-risk AT1 debt as part of the embattled bank's rescue violated an economic partnership agreement between Japan and Switzerland.

Japanese firm Masuda & Partners Law Office has begun preparing the claim against the Swiss government on behalf of investors in collaboration with Singaporean law firm Drew & Napier. The request will be submitted either to the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, or to the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law.

Read Next

Latest On Finance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close