Credit Suisse's Japan bondholders seek arbitration over AT1 wipeout

PARIS/LONDON -- Japanese investors will soon file a request for arbitration regarding Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 bonds, Nikkei has learned, on grounds that wiping out the high-risk AT1 debt as part of the embattled bank's rescue violated an economic partnership agreement between Japan and Switzerland.

Japanese firm Masuda & Partners Law Office has begun preparing the claim against the Swiss government on behalf of investors in collaboration with Singaporean law firm Drew & Napier. The request will be submitted either to the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, or to the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law.