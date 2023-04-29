ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Fed plans broad revamp of bank oversight after SVB failure

Regulatory weaknesses 'must be addressed,' central bank's vice chair says of review

The Federal Reserve said its oversight of the Santa Clara, California-based bank was inadequate and that regulatory standards were too low.   © Reuters
(Reuters) -- The Federal Reserve issued a detailed and scathing assessment on Friday of its failure to identify problems and push for fixes at Silicon Valley Bank before the U.S. lender's collapse, and promised tougher supervision and stricter rules for banks.

In what Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr called an "unflinching" review of the U.S. central bank's supervision of SVB, the Fed said its oversight of the Santa Clara, California-based bank was inadequate and that regulatory standards were too low.

