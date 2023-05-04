Fintech unicorn Ppro eyes India expansion, Japan entry: CEO

SINGAPORE -- Ppro, a U.K.-based payments infrastructure provider, aims to expand its footprint in India and "actively" explore entering Japan, the company's CEO told Nikkei Asia, as the fintech unicorn sees stronger demand for cross-border payments.

In its first foray into India, Ppro last week partnered with the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India, the owner of United Payments Interface (UPI), the country's real-time payments system that processes 60% of all domestic payments.