ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Fintech unicorn Ppro eyes India expansion, Japan entry: CEO

Company partners with UPI payments system in world's most populous country

Launched in 2006, Simon Black-led Ppro helps online services and e-commerce sites accept various payment options. (Source photos courtesy of Ppro and screenshot from Ppro’s website)
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | India

SINGAPORE -- Ppro, a U.K.-based payments infrastructure provider, aims to expand its footprint in India and "actively" explore entering Japan, the company's CEO told Nikkei Asia, as the fintech unicorn sees stronger demand for cross-border payments.

In its first foray into India, Ppro last week partnered with the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India, the owner of United Payments Interface (UPI), the country's real-time payments system that processes 60% of all domestic payments.

Read Next

Latest On Finance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close