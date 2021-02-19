GameStop grilling: 5 questions US lawmakers want answers to

NEW YORK -- U.S. lawmakers on Thursday interrogated the major actors involved in January's GameStop saga, after the trading frenzy highlighted tensions between retail investors and Wall Street institutions, as well as technology companies' evolving role in financial markets.

Chief executives of free trading app Robinhood, financial powerhouse Citadel, hedge fund Melvin Capital and social media platform Reddit appeared before the House Committee on Financial Services in the first of a series of hearings to scrutinize recent events of market volatility. Keith Gill, the retail investor and YouTuber known as "Roaring Kitty" who is seen as instigating the GameStop rally, also testified.

Last month, a large group of retail investors coordinating on Reddit community Wall Street Bets helped send then-heavily shorted video game retailer GameStop on a meteoric rise from $19 a share at the start the year to $483 at its peak on Jan. 28, until Robinhood made the controversial decision to restrict the buying of new shares of the company.

The zero-fee trading app's decision sparked public outcry, with some also noting its business links to Citadel, whose hedge fund arm also has a stake in Melvin Capital -- the short-seller the Reddit traders were trying to squeeze. Robinhood's move also drove some to migrate to Webull, a Chinese-owned free online broker.

Here are five questions U.S. lawmakers posed during the hearing, titled "Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide."

Keith Gill, a GameStop investor, also known in social media forums as Roaring Kitty, testifies during a virtual hearing on GameStop on Feb. 18. (House Financial Services Committee via AP)

Why did Robinhood suspend buying trades of GameStop and other volatile stocks such as AMC Entertainment?

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev apologized to the platform's users but maintained in his opening statement that the company "put the restrictions in place in an effort to meet increased regulatory requirements, not to hedge funds."

As a brokerage, Robinhood has to clear its trades through a clearing house, where a deposit is required. Tenev said on the day of its decision Robinhood faced a requirement 10 times that of the day before due to a surging volume.

"We don't answer to hedge funds," Tenev said. "We serve the millions of small investors who use our platform every day to invest."

Some lawmakers pressed further. Committee members including Rep. Maxine Waters, committee chairwoman and a Democrat from California, questioned Tenev on why he told media on Jan. 28 that Robinhood had no liquidity problem if it was unable to meet the deposit requirements. When Waters demanded a yes-or-no answer on whether there was indeed a liquidity crunch, Tenev did not answer directly.

The tech executive said the $3 billion Robinhood raised days after its trade suspension would help the company against future liquidity problems.

Did Citadel, which pays Robinhood for order flow, take advantage of retail investors during the GameStop frenzy?

Arguably receiving more scrutiny than Robinhood's Tenev was fellow billionaire and Wall Street heavyweight Kenneth Griffin, the CEO of Citadel, as lawmakers fired a series of questions about the firm's payment for order flow practice.

The largest stock-trading firm in America pays Robinhood a fee to executive orders made by the online brokerage's users, prompting questions on whether the firm gained a market advantage over retail traders, levying a de facto tax on these investors as it executed their orders.

Lawmakers kept returning to the practice and the hearing became testy at points. When Rep. Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California, asked whether an investor from Robinhood could get as good a price from Citadel as an investor from Fidelity, Griffin began explaining how the size of an order matters when determining price.

When Sherman presented the hypothetical of two orders identical in quality and quantity, Griffin said that "the quality of the execution varies by the channel of the order," calling it "a commonly understood phenomenon in economics."

"You are doing a great job of wasting my time... if you're going to filibuster, you should run for the Senate," Sherman responded.

Several other committee members also grilled Griffin on the subject, but the Citadel chief executive defended the firm's practice, saying "we simply play by the rules of the road."

Griffin is a major donor to the Republican Party and many Republicans took a gentler tone toward him during the hearing. Rep. Bill Huizenga, a Republican from Michigan whose campaign Griffin donated to last year, called the hearing "political theater," to other members' rebuke.

Does Robinhood actually serve the interests of retail investors?

Robinhood identifies its mission as to democratize access to financial markets and level the playing field for retail investors, but lawmakers questioned that.

When Tenev cited Robinhood users' $35 billion in unrealized and realized gains on top of their initial investments, Rep. Jim Himes, a Democrat from Connecticut, pressed him on how much that was in terms of rate of return, and whether users generally outperformed indexes such as the S&P 500.

Vlad Tenev, chief executive officer of Robinhood Markets, testifies during a virtual hearing on GameStop on Feb. 18. (House Financial Services Committee via AP)

Tenev did not give a figure and said the comparison should instead be made with a scenario where users did not invest their savings at all.

Lawmakers were also concerned that by granting retail investors no-fee trading, users became products instead of customers, as Robinhood routes users' orders to Citadel for revenue. Such a business model would incentivize Robinhood to increase users' trading volume.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, a New York Democrat, said Robinhood "seems to have perfected the gamification of trading, providing the user with the perception that investing through the Robinhood app offers recreational game, playing with little or no downside risks."

Tenev denied such gamification and said Robinhood is committed to providing users educational resources on investing.

In December, the Securities and Exchange Commission fined Robinhood $65 million for not disclosing that it was getting paid to send customer trades to Citadel and for not seeking the best terms for customers orders, Chairwoman Waters pointed out as she questioned Tenev.

"We've come to expect things on the internet to be free," said Sherman, the Democrat from California. "When you're not paying for it. It's not free. You are the product."

Does the trading frenzy call for tighter market regulation?

There was a visible split between the approach by Republicans and Democrats to the hearing, with GOP members cautioning against further market regulation.

"My concern, like those of my colleagues, is that forging ahead with new regulations at this point would be harmful and have unforeseen consequences," said Republican Rep. John Rose of Tennessee.

Republicans also took on the financial transaction tax Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed on every trade.

Such a tax would not have the intended effect on fraud or manipulation and it would distort trading in a way not necessarily foreseen initially, said expert witness Jennifer Schulp, director of financial regulation studies at the Cato Institute, a conservative-leaning think tank in Washington.

As for whether GameStop reflected any broad market function failures, Schulp said, "I didn't see any broad scale failures here."

Questions were also raised on the practice of short selling. Rep. Velazquez asked Melvin Capital's Gabe Plotkin whether he would support a law mandating disclosures for short positions. Plotkin said his firm would comply with such a law.

What role did social media companies play in the saga?

How Reddit moderates content on its platform also emerged as an issue in the hearing. Asked by Rep. David Scott, a Democrat from Georgia, what steps Reddit is taking to guard against users trading off of misleading information, CEO Huffman said, "All of the content is created by users, voted on by users and ranked by users and we make sure that that is authentic and is as un-manipulated as possible" and that the company did not see any signs of manipulation in the case of Wall Street Bets' GameStop short squeeze.

"Also our user base is exceptionally good at sniffing out untruths, misinformation, fake stories both within this community and Reddit at large," he maintained when answering another congressman's question.

The Reddit co-founder also stood by the anonymity the platform allows for its users, saying platforms that do authenticate real identities are not markedly better in terms of user behavior. Huffman also defended its users in Wall Street Bets, praising "the power of the community" to both "seize an investment opportunity not usually accessible to retail investors but later more broadly to defend all retail investors against the criticism of the financial establishment."

Gill, the retail investor, agreed.

"Hedge funds and other Wall Street firms have teams of analysts working together to compile research and analyze shares of companies. Individual investors do not have those resources," Gill said. "Social media platforms like Reddit, YouTube, and Twitter are leveling the playing field."