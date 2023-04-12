Goldman Sachs launching transaction banking in Japan

WASHINGTON -- Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it is launching so-called transaction banking in Japan, offering corporate customers in the world's No. 3 economy services such as deposits, cash management and cross-border payments.

The move comes as the global economic slowdown hits investment banks, driving some to push for new revenue streams. Goldman is aiming to seal transaction banking contracts with a wave of companies in Japan over the next few years, including tapping those it already has close ties with through services such as advisory on mergers and acquisitions.