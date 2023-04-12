ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Goldman Sachs launching transaction banking in Japan

U.S. financial giant pushing to boost revenue amid global economic headwinds

Goldman Sachs is aiming to seal transaction banking contracts with a wave of companies in Japan over the next few years.   © Reuters
DAICHI MISHIMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

WASHINGTON -- Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it is launching so-called transaction banking in Japan, offering corporate customers in the world's No. 3 economy services such as deposits, cash management and cross-border payments.

The move comes as the global economic slowdown hits investment banks, driving some to push for new revenue streams. Goldman is aiming to seal transaction banking contracts with a wave of companies in Japan over the next few years, including tapping those it already has close ties with through services such as advisory on mergers and acquisitions.

