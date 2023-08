TOKYO -- Retail investors in Japan have filed a suit against Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities over the brokerage's sale of so-called AT1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse, claiming they were not properly informed of the risks involved in the instrument, lawyers involved in the case told Nikkei Asia.

The entire value of the bonds was wiped out when Swiss authorities in March arranged a rescue of Credit Suisse by merging it with rival UBS.