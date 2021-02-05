HKEX takes stake in new China exchange in landmark deal

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, the world's most valuable exchange operator, is taking a minority stake in China's newest futures exchange to become the first offshore entity to own a slice of a mainland bourse.

The owner of Hong Kong's stock exchange and the London Metal Exchange said on Friday it will buy a 7% stake in Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFE) for 210 million yuan ($32.5 million). The futures exchange, which received approval from China's market regulator last month, will be the first to be run as a company with some private shareholders, in line with global bourse operators.

According to multiple local media reports on Friday, two Guangdong-based private enterprises -- PingAn Insurance Group and Pearl River Investments, a local real estate developer -- also hold 15% and 9% stakes, respectively, in the new exchange. A spokesperson for Ping An declined to comment.

The deal comes in the context of an experiment by Beijing with so-called mixed ownership reform, introducing private capital in previously state-dominated sectors. China has stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen and four futures exchanges -- Shanghai Futures Exchange, Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, Dalian Commodity Exchange and China Financial Futures Exchange -- but all are fully owned and controlled by the state.

Each of those four futures exchanges took a 15% stake in the new bourse, meaning it will still be majority state-owned. Guangzhou Finance Holdings Group, an investment arm of the Guangzhou city government, holds the remaining 9%.

The Guangzhou exchange carries another political mission as well. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement that the new bourse was approved to play an essential role in the Greater Bay Area project, a Beijing-led initiative to integrate Hong Kong and Macao with Shenzhen, Guangzhou and seven other cities in Guangdong to form a mega-metropolis with economic might to rival Silicon Valley.

"This investment supports our China Anchored strategy, providing HKEX with the valuable opportunity to help build and promote the development of China's derivatives market, alongside our mainland partners," HKEX Interim Chief Executive Calvin Tai said in a statement.

GFE, which is expected to focus on products such as carbon futures and financial instruments related to green development, is part of China's liberalization of its $50 trillion financial sector. The nation, which has the second-largest equity and bond markets, is also accelerating stock exchange reforms to ease the path for companies to raise capital.

HKEX, which in 2019 failed in a bid to acquire the London Stock Exchange, has been focusing on trimming its reliance on cash equities by expanding into derivatives, currencies and commodities.

It has also positioned itself as a gateway to China through its Stock Connect programs. These allow global investors to buy mainland stocks and debt from Hong Kong and mainlanders to buy securities in the city through Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

HKEX's profits in the second and third quarters of 2020 broke records, helped by surging new listings and volumes. It is scheduled to report full-year earnings on Feb. 24.

The GFE is the nation's first new futures exchange in 14 years, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission has called the exchange "a major move for the reform and development of China's futures market."

China last year removed foreign ownership caps in the futures, securities and mutual fund sectors, drawing in investment from Goldman Sachs to UBS. Beijing has vowed to continue easing restrictions to its capital markets. Last year it also gave overseas traders access to futures and options while scrapping quotas on foreign inflows.