HSBC and Asian peers tumble after Silicon Valley Bank meltdown

TOKYO -- Shares in HSBC Holdings took a hit following its acquisition of the U.K. operations of Silicon Valley Bank, while lenders elsewhere in Asia also tumbled following the meltdown of the U.S. lender over the weekend.

HSBC's Hong Kong shares fell more than 6% at one point in Tuesday morning trading and closed 4.71% lower for the day, following a 0.18% drop on Monday, the day the bank announced it had agreed to purchase Silicon Valley Bank UK for 1 pound ($1.21). HSBC's U.K.-listed shares closed down 4.1% on Monday.