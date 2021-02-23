HSBC plans bigger Asian investment as it beats earnings estimates

HONG KONG -- HSBC Holdings on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter pretax profit and said it plans to raise capital allocation to Asia and boost fee-generating businesses in an effort to further improve its performance. The U.K.-based bank also reinstated dividends that it had suspended in 2020 for the first time in 74 years.

Adjusted pretax profit for the three months ending Dec. 31 stood at $2.2 billion, down 50% from the same period a year earlier but besting analysts' consensus expectations of $1.8 billion, as compiled by HSBC. Full-year adjusted pretax profit fell 45% to $12.1 billion as provisions for loan losses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic soared.

Amid the hit from the pandemic and brightening prospects of an economic recovery as countries roll out vaccination drives, Chief Executive Noel Quinn is stepping up a plan unveiled a year ago to reverse years of underperformance by investing in higher-return, fee-generating operations, especially in Asia.

On Tuesday, the bank said it plans to increase capital allocation to Asia to 50% from 42% in the medium term, raise the contribution from fee-generating businesses to 35% from 29%, and lift its total revenue growth rate to mid-single digits from low-single digits now. The lender said it plans to invest $6 billion additionally in wealth management and international wholesale banking to turbocharge Asian growth.

HSBC said it will continue to target an adjusted cost base of $31 billion or less in 2022 despite the adverse impact of a weakening U.S. dollar and aim for a reduction in gross risk-weighted assets of over $100 billion during the period. However, it no longer expects to reach its targeted return on average tangible equity, a key measure of how efficiently it invests shareholder funds, of between 10% and 12% by 2022.

The bank's reported net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter ending Dec. 31 stood at $562 million compared with a loss of $5.51 billion a year earlier, when it absorbed one-off costs. Net profit for the full-year fell 35% to $3.9 billion.

The bank will "aim to establish HSBC as a dynamic, efficient and agile global bank with a digital-first mindset," Quinn said in a statement.

Quinn hopes to have greater success than his predecessors at winning over investors and boosting returns.

John Flint, his immediate predecessor, lasted less than 18 months in the top role as the bank's board became frustrated at the slow pace of change then, according to people familiar with the matter. Quinn became interim CEO in August 2019 and was confirmed permanently in that position in March 2020.

The first attempt to remodel the bank began more than 10 years ago and accelerated soon after a money-laundering scandal that resulted in fines of $1.9 billion. The bank later exited a number of businesses and cut tens of thousands of jobs.

A second overhaul was unveiled in 2015. It, too, was a pivot to Asia, with the aim of reducing assets allocated to less-profitable markets, such as Europe and the U.S., and use the freed-up capital to bulk up in fast-growing Asian economies.

The bank's shares in Hong Kong, which tumbled to a 25-year low last September, have climbed 14.5% so far this year through Monday, outpacing gains for the benchmark Hang Seng Index. HSBC shares have received a boost from expectations that it would reinstate dividends.

The bank's board announced an interim dividend for 2020 of 15 cents per ordinary share. The board expects a target payout ratio of between 40% and 55% of reported earnings per ordinary share from 2022 onward.

HSBC said it has had a good start to 2021 and is "cautiously optimistic" for the year.