HSBC profits slump 82% as bank preps for loan losses

HONG KONG -- HSBC Holdings reported a 82% slump in second-quarter profit on Monday as it ratcheted up provisions for loan losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and warned of the fallout from mounting U.S.-China tensions.

Net profit for the three months ended June 30 fell to $617 million from $5 billion a year earlier. On a pretax basis, the bank generated gains of $1.09 billion, falling well short of analyst expectations of $2.5 billion.

HSBC, which makes the vast majority of its earnings in Asia, has been caught in the crosshairs of the U.S.-China spat. Chief Executive Noel Quinn acknowledged the risks faced by the bank, which expressed support for Beijing's national security law for Hong Kong even before its text was published.

"HSBC has to operate in a difficult geopolitical environment," Quinn said in a statement on Monday. "Current tensions between China and the U.S. inevitably create challenging situations for an organization with HSBC's footprint."

HSBC shares fell 1.9% in morning trading to HK$34.30 before the results were released. HSBC's Hong Kong shares have lost more than 40% of their value so far this year, hitting a decade low. The Hang Seng Index has meanwhile slipped 12%.

The bank set aside $3.83 billion for loan losses in the quarter versus expectations of $2.7 billion of provisions. The London headquartered bank expects provision for loan losses for the year to surge to between $8 billion and $13 billion. That would be the highest sum in a decade and compares with a $2.8 billion allowance for all of 2019.

HSBC earnings comes days after smaller rival Standard Chartered also warned of the risks from escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington. Standard Chartered's profits declined 33% in the first half of the year as credit impairment charges rose. The bank is also cutting a "small number" of jobs.

HSBC said revenue fell across all businesses except its markets unit, where volatile trading boosted revenue by 55% in the second quarter. Wall Street rivals also had a strong quarter for trading as the pandemic led to frenzied market conditions and radical interventions from central banks.

The lender's Asian business remained resilient while other markets suffered, the bank said. Profit before tax in Asia in the first half stood at $7.37 billion compared with $9.78 billion last year. However profits slumped in North America and Latin America while losses widened in Europe from $520 million to over $3 billion.

In Hong Kong, HSBC's biggest market, credit loss provisions surged to $383 million by the end of June from $34 million a year earlier. The city is on track to match or top its longest recession on record after output dropped for a fourth straight quarter in the April-June period. Few expect a turnround amid a new wave of coronavirus infections and the revocation of U.S. trade privileges.

The bank said it would look at additional cost cut plans. Quinn, who put on hold a plan to cut 35,000 jobs over three years in the early days of the pandemic, revived the plan in June saying he could not delay it indefinitely.

The cuts, to be made over three years, will be heaviest in the bank's U.S. and European operations. They are part of a plan to slash $4.5 billion in costs and $100 billion of risk-weighted assets by the end of 2022.

"We intend to accelerate implementation of the plans we announced in February," Quinn said. "At the same time, our operating environment has changed significantly since the start of the year. We will also therefore look at what additional actions we need to take."

The bank has already reduced both performance-related pay and discretionary spending, which along with its ongoing cost-saving initiatives helped reduce operating expenses by 4%, it said.

"Our performance in the second half of the year will continue to be influenced by the path and economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak," Quinn said. "Geopolitical uncertainty could also weigh heavily on our clients, particularly those impacted by heightened US-China and UK-China tensions, and the future of UK-EU trade relations."