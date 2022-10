HONG KONG -- HSBC Holdings reported a sharp decline in after-tax profit in the third quarter on losses related to a planned sale of its retail banking business in France.

The bank's profit after tax stood at $2.56 billion for the three months ended in September, a roughly 40% decline from the same period last year. The figure was $11.77 billion for the first nine months, down from $12.66 billion a year earlier.