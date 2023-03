TOKYO -- Shares in HSBC Holdings have taken a hit following its acquisition of the U.K. operations of defunct U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank, a deal critics say will impact shareholder profit.

HSBC's Hong Kong shares fell more than 6% at one point in Tuesday morning trading, following a 0.18% drop on Monday, the day the bank announced it had agreed to purchase Silicon Valley Bank UK for 1 pound ($1.21). HSBC's U.K.-listed shares closed down 4.1% on Monday.