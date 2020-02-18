HSBC unveils overhaul, flagging $7.2bn in restructuring costs

HONG KONG -- HSBC Holdings on Tuesday said it plans to slash the capital deployed to its underperforming businesses in Europe and the U.S., and expand in Asia, as part of its third overhaul in a decade as it tries to accelerate growth and returns.

The U.K.-based bank, which already generates most of its profit from operations in Asia, aims to cut gross risk-weighted assets by $100 billion by the end of 2022. It also will slash costs by $4.5 billion by reducing geographic reporting lines, consolidating back- and middle-offices, and reorganizing the head-office structure, it said in a statement.

The bank expects to incur restructuring costs of around $6 billion and asset disposal costs of $1.2 billion -- a total of $7.2 billion -- through 2022, with the majority of restructuring costs to be incurred over the next two years. The bank, which dropped its 11% return on tangible equity target in October, now aims for a 10% to 12% return in 2022.

The bank's strategy was unveiled along with its 2019 results. It posted a 33% fall in pretax profit of $13.35 billion, due to a $7.3 billion goodwill impairment related to its investment banking and commercial lending businesses in Europe. That missed analysts' consensus forecast of $20 billion in pretax profit.

"Parts of our business are not delivering acceptable returns," interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn, who aspires to run the bank full time, said in a statement. "We are therefore outlining a revised plan to increase returns for investors, create the capacity for future investment, and build a platform for sustainable growth."

The bank said in its statement that the process for appointing a permanent chief executive is ongoing, and that it expects to make a decision within the next six to 12 months.

Investors' attention will now shift to HSBC's ability to execute the plan. The bank, which has attempted similar changes before, has had little success so far and any further missteps could undermine confidence, analysts say.

"Investing in Asia, especially in China and Hong Kong, is the right move," Hao Hong, head of research at Bocom International, said before the earnings announcement. "It is a historic opportunity for Asia-focused HSBC to take the lead in China where the market is opening up. A bold strategic move by investing in the market now will send the right signal to investors and convince them to back the bank."

HSBC hopes to have greater success this time by quickly shrinking businesses in the U.S. and Europe, or selling off units such as the company's French bank that is up for sale.

The first attempt to remodel the bank began about 10 years ago and accelerated soon after a money-laundering scandal that resulted in $1.9 billion in fines. The bank later exited businesses and cut tens of thousands of jobs.

The second overhaul, which appears to be similar to the one revealed on Tuesday, was unveiled in 2015. It, too, was a pivot to Asia, with the bank planning to reduce assets allocated to less profitable markets such as Europe and the U.S., and use the freed-up capital to bulk up in fast-growing Asian economies.

More than four years later, the bank's deployed capital has not moved much, underscoring the difficulty in reshaping a bank that employs roughly 238,000 people across roughly 65 countries and territories.

While the bank counts on Asia for more than 95% of its profits, about 45% of its capital still backs assets deployed in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. Asia accounts for just over 40% of the risk-weighted assets.

Group return on tangible equity, which stood at 10% in the nine months ended Sept. 30, would jump to 14% if the U.S. and European operations were removed, although a full exit is not possible given that HSBC benefits from its global network, an investor note by Goldman Sachs in December showed.