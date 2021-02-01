ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Finance

Hong Kong court clears former top JPMorgan banker of bribery

Judge rules Catherine Leung played minor role in IPO-related hiring

Catherine Leung was accused of improperly seeking to sway the management of Kerry Logistics Network on its choice of banks to handle the company's initial public offering.    © AP
NARAYANAN SOMASUDARAM and MICHELLE CHAN, Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- The former vice chairman of Asia investment banking at JPMorgan has been cleared of bribery charges by a Hong Kong court.

Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption charged Catherine Leung with trying to bribe Ang Keng-lam of Kerry Logistics Network by employing his son in 2010 in hopes of winning a role in the logistics company's initial public offering. At that time, Ang was the company's chairman.

Leung faced two counts of offering an advantage to an agent, an offense punishable by up to seven years in prison and a 500,000 Hong Kong dollar fine ($64,500).

In acquitting Leung, Deputy District Court Judge Emily Cheung said she played only a minor role in the hiring process and had followed company policies when making the referral in support of the recruitment of Ang Ren-yi, the chairman's son.

The judge ruled that it should have been the responsibility of JPMorgan's human resources team to check with the bank's legal and compliance department before making hires under the referral program. The program allowed staff to refer the children or relatives of existing and potential clients for employment.

Ang Ren-yi started work at JPMorgan in June 2010 at an annual salary of HK$545,000 plus housing benefits of HK$180,000. His pay climbed to HK$640,000 over the next year but he resigned in October 2011, citing family reasons.

Kerry Logistics listed in December 2013 without involvement by JPMorgan.

Leung, who had pled not guilty, declined to comment following the verdict. After leaving JPMorgan in 2015, she co-founded MizMaa Ventures, an Israeli-U.S. technology-focused venture capital firm.

JPMorgan was not a party to her case. In 2016, the investment bank agreed to pay U.S. authorities $264 million to resolve allegations it hired the offspring of Chinese officials, known as "princelings," in pursuit of banking deals through a program called "Sons and Daughters" that allowed clients and government officials to recommend potential hires.

Between 2006 and 2013, the bank hired about 200 interns and full-time employees at the request of Asia-Pacific clients or government officials, including more than 20 Chinese state-owned enterprises, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission statement in 2016. JPMorgan halted the program in 2013.

Neither the Angs nor other Kerry Logistics staff were charged with wrongdoing in relation to Leung's case.

