Finance

Hong Kong investors plan AT1 action against Switzerland

Preparation for legal filing comes as Japan investors move toward arbitration

Swiss authorities are attracting legal action over their decision in March to protect Credit Suisse shareholders at the expense of bond creditors, wiping out an estimated $16 billion worth of AT1 bonds.   © Reuters
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Investors in Hong Kong are preparing to file a request for arbitration against the Swiss government for writing off the AT1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse, claiming the move was at odds with a bilateral investment treaty between the jurisdictions, Nikkei Asia has learned.

Chinese law firm Fangda Partners said it was preparing to file the notice of dispute against the Swiss Federal Council on behalf of a group of family offices and retail investors this month, adding to legal action taken by other investors around the region. The request will be filed under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law and will be the first public instance of Hong Kong investors taking legal action over the Credit Suisse bonds.

