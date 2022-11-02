ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Hong Kong leader Lee touts 'China advantage' at banker summit

City moves to repair damaged reputation as international business hub

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit.    © Reuters
KENJI KAWASE and ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong remains a top business hub, with key links to mainland China, the city's leader told a financial summit on Wednesday, in a bid to repair the damage done by strict COVID curbs and a Beijing-imposed clampdown.

Senior Chinese officials addressing the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, the city's first major finance meet in several years, also sought to play down a mainland property crisis that has left scores of developers teetering on the brink and stoked a nationwide mortgage payment strike over unfinished homes.

