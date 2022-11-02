Hong Kong leader Lee touts 'China advantage' at banker summit

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong remains a top business hub, with key links to mainland China, the city's leader told a financial summit on Wednesday, in a bid to repair the damage done by strict COVID curbs and a Beijing-imposed clampdown.

Senior Chinese officials addressing the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, the city's first major finance meet in several years, also sought to play down a mainland property crisis that has left scores of developers teetering on the brink and stoked a nationwide mortgage payment strike over unfinished homes.