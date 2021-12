Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong online finance group WeLab is to acquire control of a small Jakarta bank with an eye toward launching nationwide online banking in Indonesia.

Group to invest $240m to buy and upgrade traditional Indonesian lender

Hong Kong online platform WeLab to take control of Jakarta bank

