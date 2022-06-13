Hong Kong's Livi Bank bets on 'buy now, pay later' services

HONG KONG -- In an increasingly competitive online banking market, Hong Kong's Livi Bank is making its presence felt through deferred services that feature quick borrower screening and collaboration with non-banking partners.

In a recent interview with Nikkei Asia, Chief Product Officer Carol Hung said the company plans to "expand our product lineup to meet customer needs" by working with specific shareholders.

Livi Bank, which opened in August 2020, is one of eight online banks in Hong Kong, known there as virtual banks. Its total balance of deposits reached 3 billion Hong Kong dollars ($382 million) at the end of 2021, making it the city's fourth-largest virtual bank.

The bank does not have physical branches and aims to provide products and services that are convenient and affordable.

"We only had 44,000 customers," Hung said. "Right now we have more than 200,000 customers -- we can feel the momentum is picking up very strongly."

Dominance in Hong Kong's online banking sector is being fiercely contested. Key players include ZA Bank, jointly established by Chinese online insurer ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance and partners; Mox Bank, affiliated with Standard Chartered; and Fusion Bank. As they can only go so far in increasing interest on deposits, competition is focused on beefing up services.

Leading the way is ZA Bank, which had 500,000 customers at the end of 2021 and is seeing loan balances and fee revenues increase.

For its part, Livi Bank quickly made its presence felt, driven by increasing deposits. The bank has room for growth if it can entice customers to use other services, especially loans.

Livi Bank is noted for its diverse shareholders, led by BOC Hong Kong (Holdings), which owns 44%. The others are JD Technology, a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, with a 36% stake and Jardine Matheson, a conglomerate that operates the Wellcome supermarket chain in Hong Kong and Mandarin Oriental luxury hotels, at 20%.

Jardine Matheson has been doing business in Hong Kong since it was a British colony and in involved in a wide range of businesses, including retail, restaurant and real estate development. It has the means to deepen its collaboration with Livi Bank.

Livi Bank Chief Product Officer Carol Hung: "Competition is intensifying with not just online banks but traditional banks." (Photo by Nicholas Wong)

"With this shareholder combination, we're able to focus a lot more on innovation," Hung said. This includes providing financial products and services suited to the customer's perspective.

Livi Bank is using bank know-how from BOC Hong Kong -- an issuer of the Hong Kong dollar -- tech advice from JD Technology, and a customer base of 3.7 million users from Jardine Matheson through a rewards program supported by 2,500 retail outlets.

The bank is especially pushing its deferred payment services. In May 2021, it introduced "livi PayLater," a "buy now, pay later" service that is the first of its kind in Hong Kong.

This service typically targets young customers who do not have credit cards, with payments due in 60 to 90 days. Livi Bank changed its product specification for the Hong Kong market, where use of credit cards is growing. Livi PayLater is available for purchases totaling a minimum of HK$100, with payment plans ranging from three months to 36 months.

The service is available at shops that accept Mastercard and does not charge fees or interest if the balance is paid within three months. The number of applications for livi PayLater has reached 80,000. It takes about two minutes for a user to be authorized, with interest rates determined by user creditworthiness.

Livi Bank calculates fees and interest based on occupation, job history and ability to pay, the latter of which draws on data from credit bureaus, according to Hung.

"We started off focusing on the basic product like deposit and payment," Hung said, noting that they have already acquired a good number of customers. "Next, we will diversify our product line," she said.

To start with, Livi Bank developed a new loan service targeting individuals, taking advantage of its credit-screening expertise. The streamlined service lets customers choose a repayment period of between three months and 60 months. The bank aims to grow this into a key revenue stream by increasing the precision of screening.

Livi Bank also introduced a service that allows customers to use QR codes to withdraw cash from ATMs.

In addition to HSBC and Standard Chartered -- both British -- other banks targeting individual users in Hong Kong include U.S.-based Citibank and Singapore's DBS. Chinese tech giants, such as Alibaba financial affiliate Ant Group and smartphone maker Xiaomi, had initially envisioned expanding globally using virtual bank operations in Hong Kong as a launchpad. But their operations have changed drastically due to tougher control by the authorities.

The fate of players in the Hong Kong virtual banking market may differ significantly in a few years.

Market watchers are warning of the issues virtual banks will face. "It is critical that these digital banks make that leap before their sixth and seventh year in operation." said Christoph Stegmeier, senior partner at Simon-Kucher, a global commercial strategy consultancy. "The risk of failure rises exponentially at that point if the business is not even breaking even."

"The single most important factor is to drive effective product usage and enablement," said Silvio Struebi, the APAC banking lead at Simon-Kucher. "Many virtual bank clients are inactive after opening their accounts, despite high acquisition costs."

"A superior customer experience combined with an attractive loyalty program and ecosystem will make the difference in delivering long-term profitability," he said.

Hung is also aware of those challenges. "Hong Kong is a very competitive market," she said. "Competition is not just coming from among the virtual banks, but between us and also the traditional players as well. Whoever succeeds in the market must adopt digital transformation quickly and offer extra added value to customers."

Livi Bank is also focusing on finance for small businesses and asset management services. It recently began offering loans to franchisees of Hong Kong's 7-Eleven convenience store chain. It has also obtained a license to offer insurance products.

Additional reporting by Frances Cheung