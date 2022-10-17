India's Alteria Capital raises $120m venture debt fund

BENGALURU -- Indian venture debt firm Alteria Capital on Monday announced it has raised 10 billion rupees ($120 million) to back startups in the country, which are increasingly looking for alternative sources of funding as equity investments dry up.

Alteria -- set up in 2017 by former InnoVen Capital executives Vinod Murali and Ajay Hattangdi -- typically provides loans to companies that have already raised equity financing. The latest fund could be extended by another 10 billion rupees, managing partner Murali told Nikkei Asia.