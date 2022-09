TOKYO -- JCB is poised to become the first major Japanese credit card company to offer mobile payments and remittances, entering the field as soon as 2023 in a bid to capture younger users, Nikkei has learned.

The company boasts an international payment network, with 146 million cardholders and 39 million partner vendors. It will face competition from the likes of PayPay and Line, which have a head start in the mobile field.