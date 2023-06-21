JPMorgan, DBS, Temasek bet big on Asia's blockchain race

SINGAPORE -- Big banks and investors in Singapore are betting large on blockchain technology as a gateway to send money and trade assets more efficiently around the clock, even as the volatile cryptocurrency industry comes under intense scrutiny from regulators.

Some of the world's largest financial institutions, like JPMorgan Chase, Singapore's DBS Bank and Temasek Holdings, have joined forces with regulators in the Asian finance hub to develop a safer and more efficient way for businesses and investors to make deals.