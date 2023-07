NEW YORK -- JPMorgan Chase plans to open about 130 Chase branches nationwide per year over the next two to three years, executives told Nikkei, part of the U.S. top bank's push to gain retail and small-business customers, reliable sources of deposits.

Managing Director Racquel Oden, head of consumer bank network expansion, and Managing Director Diedra Porche, head of community and business development in the consumer banking division, talked with Nikkei about the expansion plans.