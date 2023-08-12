JR West becomes 1st Japan train operator to enter payment app fray

OSAKA -- West Japan Railway plans to launch a smartphone app payment service as early as next year, making it the first Japanese train operator to enter a market populated by mobile carriers and tech companies, Nikkei has learned.

With the move, JR West hopes to leverage data from its 5 million daily riders to develop new revenue streams. It has been looking to strengthen non-railway businesses as railway revenue growth has become difficult due to a declining population in its operational area, which covers the western half of the main island of Honshu.