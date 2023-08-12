ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

JR West becomes 1st Japan train operator to enter payment app fray

Company eyes growth outside railway operations amid ridership decline

The company plans to use the new payment service to encourage railway use by linking users' ride and purchase history. (Photo by Shogo Furuta)
SHOGO FURUTA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- West Japan Railway plans to launch a smartphone app payment service as early as next year, making it the first Japanese train operator to enter a market populated by mobile carriers and tech companies, Nikkei has learned.

With the move, JR West hopes to leverage data from its 5 million daily riders to develop new revenue streams. It has been looking to strengthen non-railway businesses as railway revenue growth has become difficult due to a declining population in its operational area, which covers the western half of the main island of Honshu.

Read Next

Latest On Finance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more