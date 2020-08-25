ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Finance

China's global yuan push makes inroads in Asia and Africa

US banks slam door on Rakuten, fearing Amazon entry

Mitsubishi UFJ to launch coronavirus retail bonds worth $1.42bn

Singapore Exchange strikes new index deal with UK partner

Finance

Jack Ma's Ant Group sets aim for world's largest IPO

Alibaba affiliate files for stock sale on HKEX and STAR Market, targeting $30bn

Ant Group's listing could top state oil producer Saudi Aramco's record-setting $29.4 billion initial public offering at the end of 2019.   © Getty Images
NARAYANAN SOMASUNDARAM and COCO LIU, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG -- Ant Group, Alibaba's financial technology affiliate and operator of China's largest digital payment network, has filed to sell shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai's STAR Market in what is shaping up to be the world's largest-ever initial public offering.

Ant, which carries a valuation of $200 billion and is the world's most valuable fintech company, will sell at least a 10% stake, split between the two markets, it said in filings to the two exchanges on Tuesday.

"There is no doubt that Ant could raise a huge IPO," said Tian Jie, an analyst with consulting company Analysys International in Beijing. "Ant's IPO is viewed as iconic for both Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stock markets. Both markets welcome a blockbuster."

While the IPO applications did not specify Ant's fundraising target, two people familiar with the transaction said it was looking to sell about $30 billion worth of shares depending on market conditions. At that level, the listing would top state oil producer Saudi Aramco's record-setting $29.4 billion IPO at the end of 2019.

Ant's would be the first to be held simultaneously on the two exchanges, which have been vying over the past year to lure top-flight Chinese tech companies after reforms in listing rules. The competition comes amid U.S. moves to curtail the companies' access to New York's stock markets, long their favored destination.

Alibaba Group Holding, which owns a third of Ant, listed on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2014 in what was then the largest-ever IPO. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation in 2016 into Alibaba's accounting practices. Audit reviews remain the focal point of tensions over Chinese listings in the U.S.

Read Next

Latest On Finance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close