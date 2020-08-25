Jack Ma's Ant Group sets aim for world's largest IPO

HONG KONG -- Ant Group, Alibaba's financial technology affiliate and operator of China's largest digital payment network, has filed to sell shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai's STAR Market in what is shaping up to be the world's largest-ever initial public offering.

Ant, which carries a valuation of $200 billion and is the world's most valuable fintech company, will sell at least a 10% stake, split between the two markets, it said in filings to the two exchanges on Tuesday.

"There is no doubt that Ant could raise a huge IPO," said Tian Jie, an analyst with consulting company Analysys International in Beijing. "Ant's IPO is viewed as iconic for both Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stock markets. Both markets welcome a blockbuster."

While the IPO applications did not specify Ant's fundraising target, two people familiar with the transaction said it was looking to sell about $30 billion worth of shares depending on market conditions. At that level, the listing would top state oil producer Saudi Aramco's record-setting $29.4 billion IPO at the end of 2019.

Ant's would be the first to be held simultaneously on the two exchanges, which have been vying over the past year to lure top-flight Chinese tech companies after reforms in listing rules. The competition comes amid U.S. moves to curtail the companies' access to New York's stock markets, long their favored destination.

Alibaba Group Holding, which owns a third of Ant, listed on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2014 in what was then the largest-ever IPO. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation in 2016 into Alibaba's accounting practices. Audit reviews remain the focal point of tensions over Chinese listings in the U.S.