NEW YORK -- Three major U.S. banks kicked off earnings season with quarterly profit growth while stressing the rising uncertainty posed by geopolitical and economic risks.

"The war in Ukraine compounded by last week's attacks on Israel may have far-reaching impacts on energy and food markets, global trade and geopolitical relationships. This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades," JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in the company's earnings statement on Friday.