Finance

Japan banks pivot from loans to investment in green, digital ventures

As cross-shareholdings unwound, Mizuho and MUFG offer wider-ranging support

Mizuho Bank and MUFG Bank look to offer business planning, financial services and other support to investees.   © Reuters
SHIORI GOSO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Leading Japanese financial institutions are investing in businesses expanding into fields such as decarbonization and digital technology, offering more active support in lieu of passive cross-shareholdings.

Mizuho Bank told investors Thursday that it is creating a new framework for investments to "co-create value." These investments, expected to run into the millions of dollars each, will involve not just taking an equity stake, but also helping with business planning, finding customers and financial services.

